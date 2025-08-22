Next Article
Mizoram: BSF, NCB, Excise seize drugs worth ₹75cr on highway
In a big joint operation this week, the BSF, NCB, and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized meth tablets and heroin worth over ₹75 crore on the Aizawl-Champhai highway.
Acting on specific intelligence developed by BSF, they stopped four vehicles and found 50kg of meth and 36gm of heroin inside.
Eight people were taken into custody during the bust.
Major blow to drug trafficking
This crackdown is a major blow to drug trafficking along the Mizoram-Myanmar border—a region often targeted by smuggling networks.
The agencies say they're stepping up efforts to keep communities safe from narcotics and are committed to staying vigilant against organized drug crime in the area.