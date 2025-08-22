Mizoram: BSF, NCB, Excise seize drugs worth ₹75cr on highway India Aug 22, 2025

In a big joint operation this week, the BSF, NCB, and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized meth tablets and heroin worth over ₹75 crore on the Aizawl-Champhai highway.

Acting on specific intelligence developed by BSF, they stopped four vehicles and found 50kg of meth and 36gm of heroin inside.

Eight people were taken into custody during the bust.