Hyderabad: 14-year-old boy kills neighbor (10) after she spots him India Aug 22, 2025

A 14-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old neighbor in Hyderabad.

The incident happened while the girl was home alone on a school holiday and her parents were at work.

Police say the boy stabbed her at least 18 times after she caught him trying to steal from the house.