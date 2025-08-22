Next Article
Hyderabad: 14-year-old boy kills neighbor (10) after she spots him
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old neighbor in Hyderabad.
The incident happened while the girl was home alone on a school holiday and her parents were at work.
Police say the boy stabbed her at least 18 times after she caught him trying to steal from the house.
Boy had researched lockpicking, break-ins online
According to police, the boy had researched lockpicking and break-ins online, hoping to rob the house but panicked when the girl saw him.
Officers found a bloodstained knife, clothes, and a handwritten "Mission Don" note with lockpicking tips at his home—hinting he'd been planning this for some time.
Police are piecing together what exactly happened.