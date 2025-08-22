INS Udaygiri, Himgiri to join fleet on August 26
On August 26, 2025, the Indian Navy will commission two new stealth frigates—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—at Visakhapatnam.
It's the first time two major warships built by different Indian shipyards are joining the fleet together.
This marks a big leap for India's homegrown naval tech and production.
Frigates armed with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 air defense
Both frigates pack serious tech: they're around 6,670 tons each, built with radar-absorbent materials and enclosed decks for stealth.
They can hit speeds over 28 knots and travel up to 5,500 nautical miles without stopping.
Armed with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 air defense, naval guns, torpedoes, plus Indian-made electronic warfare systems—they're ready for anything.
With 4 more similar frigates on the way soon
This move shows India is stepping up as a major maritime player with more than 75% of these ships made locally.
With four more similar frigates on the way soon, India's Navy is set to get even stronger in the region.