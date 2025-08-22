INS Udaygiri, Himgiri to join fleet on August 26

Both frigates pack serious tech: they're around 6,670 tons each, built with radar-absorbent materials and enclosed decks for stealth. They can hit speeds over 28 knots and travel up to 5,500 nautical miles without stopping. Armed with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 air defense, naval guns, torpedoes, plus Indian-made electronic warfare systems—they're ready for anything.

This move shows India is stepping up as a major maritime player with more than 75% of these ships made locally.

With four more similar frigates on the way soon, India's Navy is set to get even stronger in the region.