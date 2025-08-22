Agni-5 missile: India's nuclear deterrent against China, Russia
Agni-5 is India's most advanced ballistic missile, able to reach at least 5,000km, with some estimates suggesting up to 7,000-8,000km, and carry either nuclear or regular warheads.
It's designed for quick moves on the road and can be launched from a canister—making it ready when needed.
Upgrades are in the works too, so future versions could hit multiple targets at once.
Where are tests conducted?
All major tests take place at Odisha's Integrated Test Range. Short-range missiles launch from Chandipur, but Agni-5 gets its own space on Abdul Kalam Island, about 150km away.
The nearby Bay of Bengal means test flights can safely zoom over water—no crowded land below—while teams track every move with radar and cameras.
Why are these trials important?
Each Agni-5 test checks if everything works as planned—from engines to guidance systems—without crossing into other countries' airspace.
The Indian Navy helps track flights and gather data.
These successful trials show off India's missile tech skills and help keep its defense strong in a changing region.