Agni-5 missile: India's nuclear deterrent against China, Russia India Aug 22, 2025

Agni-5 is India's most advanced ballistic missile, able to reach at least 5,000km, with some estimates suggesting up to 7,000-8,000km, and carry either nuclear or regular warheads.

It's designed for quick moves on the road and can be launched from a canister—making it ready when needed.

Upgrades are in the works too, so future versions could hit multiple targets at once.