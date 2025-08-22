Road trip review: Bangalore-Hyderabad via NH44

NH44 was mostly smooth but had its share of speed breakers in Karnataka and rough rumble strips in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road looked fresh but missed clear lane markings in places. On the bright side, newer areas like Nanakramguda and Gachibowli had well-designed roads with flyovers—making city driving a bit easier.

Final thoughts

The return leg on August 19 was slowed by rain until Kurnool, plus a two-hour crawl through Bangalore traffic from Hebbal flyover to Begur.

The takeaway? A proper ring road could save everyone serious time (and patience).

If you're planning a similar trip soon—pack some snacks and brace yourself for surprises!