Rajasthan: 20-year-old man drowns in floods; schools shut
Rajasthan has been hit hard by heavy rains and flooding since last night, leading to major disruptions.
A 20-year-old man tragically drowned in Sawai Madhopur after his car was swept away.
Homes are underwater, train routes are blocked, and roads have become risky to travel.
As a safety step, schools in Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, and Bundi are closed until Saturday.
Train services suspended, army called in
Train services have been suspended on flooded tracks and tourist safaris at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve are paused for now.
At Surwal Dam, villagers managed to save three people after a boat capsized during the floods.
Meanwhile, officials—including the army—are out in force helping affected areas as more rain is expected over the next few days.