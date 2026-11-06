Dhanteras not holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Indian banks open
India
Even though it's Dhanteras and the start of Diwali, banks across India, including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, are open as usual this Friday.
Since Dhanteras isn't an official public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, you can drop by your branch for regular banking needs.
Some tasks require branch visit
While most things like transfers or checking balances work fine online or through UPI, some tasks still need you to show up in person: think large cash deposits, demand drafts, or getting into your locker.
If you've got account issues to sort out today, it's a good idea to double-check with your branch about their process.