Dharavi residents protest ₹96,000cr redevelopment rule barring 2nd home owners India May 05, 2026

On May 5, 2026, hundreds of Dharavi residents took to the streets, protesting new rules in the ₹96,000 crore redevelopment project.

Led by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, the Dharavi Bachao Andolan group, locals are upset about a clause that blocks anyone who owns a second home outside Dharavi from getting a new flat under the project.

Many see it as unfair to families hoping for better housing options.