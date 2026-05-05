Dharavi residents protest ₹96,000cr redevelopment rule barring 2nd home owners
On May 5, 2026, hundreds of Dharavi residents took to the streets, protesting new rules in the ₹96,000 crore redevelopment project.
Led by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, the Dharavi Bachao Andolan group, locals are upset about a clause that blocks anyone who owns a second home outside Dharavi from getting a new flat under the project.
Many see it as unfair to families hoping for better housing options.
Mahendra Kalyankar to review individual cases
Residents are also frustrated by rules that disqualify small huts unless they are combined into bigger units.
Nisar Master called these changes harmful to people living in Dharavi.
While Slum Rehabilitation Authority CEO Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar promised to review individual cases and help with paperwork, he did not address the main concern about second-home owners, so protests and demands for change are still ongoing.