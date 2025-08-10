Dharmasthala dig: No new skeletal remains found India Aug 10, 2025

The SIT just dug up a new spot at Bahubali hills in Dharmasthala after two people claimed they'd seen a recent burial.

Even after opening up a big 20x20 feet trench on Saturday, they didn't find any new skeletal remains.

Earlier digs had turned up remains at two locations, but most sites haven't shown much.