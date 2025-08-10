Next Article
Dharmasthala dig: No new skeletal remains found
The SIT just dug up a new spot at Bahubali hills in Dharmasthala after two people claimed they'd seen a recent burial.
Even after opening up a big 20x20 feet trench on Saturday, they didn't find any new skeletal remains.
Earlier digs had turned up remains at two locations, but most sites haven't shown much.
Political reactions to the case
This case has sparked some serious political debate.
BJP MLA SR Vishwanath called the whole thing "false propaganda" against Dharmasthala and announced a "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally for August 16.
Former deputy CM KS Eshwarappa questioned whether the informants were credible since they couldn't provide evidence, and he's asking for an investigation into possible anti-national motives behind these claims.