IMD predicts wet week ahead for northwest India

What to expect where?

If you're in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, or Jammu & Kashmir, expect heavy downpours from August 10-15. Other states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan could see bursts of rain too.

Around August 13, a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal might briefly calm things down in the hills—so keep an eye out if you have travel or outdoor plans.

Overall, IMD expects normal to above-normal monsoon rains across most of India through September.