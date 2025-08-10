Gurugram gets drenched on Raksha Bandhan; traffic mostly smooth
Gurugram got drenched on Saturday as heavy rain caused waterlogging in several spots and dropped the temperature by over 8°C.
The IMD had already put out an orange alert for more showers.
Even though there were some traffic jams, especially on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, things stayed mostly calm thanks to fewer cars out for Raksha Bandhan.
How was the situation on ground?
All that rain actually made the air cleaner—AQI dropped to a much better 54.
According to DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan, early planning kept traffic mostly smooth, with just minor slowdowns near Sirhaul border and Rajiv Chowk in the evening.
Some folks did have to deal with waterlogged roads and potholes, especially around Sector-9 Road, but there weren't any major disruptions or power cuts reported.