Gurugram gets drenched on Raksha Bandhan; traffic mostly smooth India Aug 10, 2025

Gurugram got drenched on Saturday as heavy rain caused waterlogging in several spots and dropped the temperature by over 8°C.

The IMD had already put out an orange alert for more showers.

Even though there were some traffic jams, especially on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, things stayed mostly calm thanks to fewer cars out for Raksha Bandhan.