Dharmendra Pradhan faces protests at IIM Ahmedabad over NEET leak
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ran into heated student protests at IIM Ahmedabad on Thursday, after the NEET (UG) 2026 exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak.
The leak has left more than 2.2 million medical aspirants frustrated and uncertain about their next steps.
NSUI protests, CBI arrests 5
NSUI members waved black flags, chanted slogans, and tried to block Pradhan's convoy, leading to some detentions by police.
NSUI Gujarat's Vikarmsinh Gohil called out the government for not acting strongly enough against those behind the leak.
The Gujarat Congress also joined in, asking for Pradhan's resignation.
So far, five people have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, in connection with the case.
Dharmendra Pradhan holds IIM Ahmedabad meetings
Despite all this, Pradhan went ahead with his meetings at IIM Ahmedabad, focusing on innovation and national development.
He later shared his thoughts online about strengthening Indian Institutes of Management.