Dharmendra Pradhan faces protests at IIM Ahmedabad over NEET leak

NSUI protests, CBI arrests 5

NSUI members waved black flags, chanted slogans, and tried to block Pradhan's convoy, leading to some detentions by police.

NSUI Gujarat's Vikarmsinh Gohil called out the government for not acting strongly enough against those behind the leak.

The Gujarat Congress also joined in, asking for Pradhan's resignation.

So far, five people have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, in connection with the case.