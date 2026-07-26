Dharmendra Pradhan resigns ending month-long NEET protest at Jantar Mantar

The "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), a group named after a Supreme Court judge's remark, led the charge using memes, viral posts, and reels to rally support.

Even with arrests and police action, their digital activism kept spirits high and brought young people together nationwide.

As tents came down on Saturday, the mood stayed upbeat, showing just how powerful youth-led movements can be when online energy meets real-world action.