Dharmendra Pradhan resigns ending month-long NEET protest at Jantar Mantar
India
Delhi's Jantar Mantar was buzzing on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, ending a month-long youth protest sparked by the NEET paper leak and exam reform demands.
Thousands gathered to celebrate what felt like a rare win, chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabad.
Cockroach Janta Party rallied youth online
The "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), a group named after a Supreme Court judge's remark, led the charge using memes, viral posts, and reels to rally support.
Even with arrests and police action, their digital activism kept spirits high and brought young people together nationwide.
As tents came down on Saturday, the mood stayed upbeat, showing just how powerful youth-led movements can be when online energy meets real-world action.