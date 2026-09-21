Dheeraj Panwar admits shooting wife Kajal in Dehradun, body found
India
Early Monday, Dheeraj Panwar called police and admitted to shooting his wife, Kajal, at a residence in Dehradun and then fled.
Using location tracking, police found Kajal's body and have now launched a search for Dheeraj.
Police register murder case, conduct raids
Kajal's brother shared that the couple had been having serious arguments lately.
The two are originally from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
After her brother filed a complaint, police registered a murder case and are actively searching for Dheeraj.
Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari said raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the accused.