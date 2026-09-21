Dheeraj Singh report shows 135% rise in IIT student deaths

A new report from IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh, the founder of a platform supporting students from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/STs), Global IIT Alumni Support Group and IIT Kanpur alumnus, highlights a worrying rise in student suicides and other unnatural deaths at IITs: at least 171 students lost their lives between 2006 and 2026, which is a 135% increase over the last two decades.

About 82% of suicides occurred on IIT campuses, especially around exam times and right after results were announced.