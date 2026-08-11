Dhiraj Kumar Ojha injured by believed banned manjha in Delhi

Ojha is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and has told police about the dangerous string.

Based on his statement, an FIR was filed against unknown people for negligence and endangerment.

Even though Chinese manjha is officially banned, cases tend to increase around Independence Day, with two deaths and 10 injuries reported this year alone.

Police have seized hundreds of rolls, but catching those responsible isn't easy.