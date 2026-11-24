Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known for his teachings at Bageshwar Dham, has responded to Baba Ramdev's recent criticism over his comments about Hindu gods.

Even though Ramdev didn't mention him by name, Shastri called the remarks aashirwaad and described Ramdev as both a mahapurush and a guardian figure.

The whole issue started after a video went viral where Shastri reportedly compared Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.