Dhirendra Krishna Shastri calls Ramdev criticism aashirwaad amid viral video
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known for his teachings at Bageshwar Dham, has responded to Baba Ramdev's recent criticism over his comments about Hindu gods.
Even though Ramdev didn't mention him by name, Shastri called the remarks aashirwaad and described Ramdev as both a mahapurush and a guardian figure.
The whole issue started after a video went viral where Shastri reportedly compared Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.
Mathura backlash, Shastri respects Baba Ramdev
Shastri's comments from an event in Mathura drew backlash, with Baba Ramdev calling them hypocritical and urging caution when discussing religious topics.
Despite the criticism, Shastri says he still respects Ramdev and remains focused on promoting unity and Sanatan Dharma through his work.