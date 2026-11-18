Dibrugarh caretaker Raju Das arrested for killing 3 Bhuyan members
A caretaker and tenant in Dibrugarh in Assam, Raju Das, has been arrested for killing three members of the Bhuyan family, allegedly to recover money lost in online gaming.
Along with his associate Amir Das, he tried to escape but was caught by police on Tuesday while trying to board the Avadh Assam Express to Guwahati.
Accused owed 4L, looted Duliajan home
Police say Raju owed 4 lakh rupees and planned the crime days in advance.
The two attacked the family at their Duliajan home with an iron rod and hammer, then fled with cash, jewelry worth 2.5 lakh rupees, and mobile phones.