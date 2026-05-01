'Digital arrest' victim pursued by scammers even to her funeral 

A 28-year-old mother of two in Uttar Pradesh 's Bijnor died by suicide this week after cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers relentlessly harassed, blackmailed, and threatened her with "digital arrest." She was found hanging with her two daughters aged eight and 11 asleep beside her. The children informed family members after she did not respond to them. Police have now said that the "digital arrest" scam came to light after Monika's phone rang during her funeral preparations.

Scam details Nephew answered call, spoke to man on video call Monika's nephew Sanyog answered one of the calls and was greeted by a man on the video call, claiming to be a Crime Branch officer. The caller demanded to speak to Monika and threatened her husband when informed about her death. This interaction raised suspicions of fraud. After the call, Monika's family searched her home and found a suicide note in her diary detailing harassment by an unknown caller who had been blackmailing and threatening her.

Scam revelation Phone showed multiple calls from impersonators Monika's phone was found to have multiple WhatsApp calls, messages, and audio clips from at least five different numbers. These impersonators posed as law enforcement officials accusing Monika of serious crimes and threatening legal action. Investigators believe this is a case of "digital arrest," where victims are made to feel they are under investigation or custody. The scammers allegedly extorted money from Monika under the threat of ruining her reputation and family.

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Ongoing harassment Calls continued even after death Family members said that even after she died, they received calls from the same numbers demanding to speak with Monika. They were threatened with jail time and consequences for the entire family if they didn't comply. This prompted Monika's husband, Randhir, to file a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Bijnor. A case has been registered at Kotwali City station under Section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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