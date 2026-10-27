Digital news publishers challenge India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act
Digital news publishers are taking the government to court over India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
They say the law could hurt press freedom by not giving journalists enough protection, making it harder to report stories and keep sources confidential.
The Supreme Court has asked the government to respond, with another hearing set for November 17.
Publishers warn rules may hinder journalism
The law says that consent requirements could block reporters from gathering news if people refuse permission to use their data.
They are also challenging changes that limit access to public officials' information, saying this hurts transparency.
As they put it, these rules could make routine news gathering and reporting unworkable and could impede news reporting, undermine investigative journalism and compromise the confidentiality of sources.