Dilbara Singh shot dead in Ludhiana over car vandalism dispute
India
A 31-year-old man named Dilbara Singh (Harry) was shot and killed in Ludhiana's EWS Colony after he accompanied his friends to confront those suspected of vandalizing their associate Vikas's car.
Things escalated quickly, and during the argument, a man called Jonty fired at Harry, hitting him in the chest.
Sadly, Harry did not survive.
Ludhiana police probe enmity, gun legality
This was not the first clash between these groups; there had been trouble just the night before.
Police are now looking into whether there was ongoing enmity and if the gun used was even legal.
Harry's wife, Rajwinder Kaur, received a call around 3am informing her that Harry had been shot and suspected the same individuals may have been responsible.
The police have launched a search for those involved.