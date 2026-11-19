The whole situation started when the girl, who worked as a domestic helper, accused MLA Bara of rape back in August, saying it led to pregnancy and miscarriage.

An FIR was filed against Bara under POCSO and the Juvenile Justice Act on November 13.

After claims that she'd been forced to make these accusations came up, police booked Tirkey and Bharti too.

Now, both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes have asked Jharkhand authorities for reports on all sides of this complicated case.