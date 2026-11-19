Dilip Tirkey held, allegedly forcing minor to accuse Bhushan Bara
A man named Dilip Tirkey has been arrested for allegedly making a minor girl falsely accuse Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara of rape.
The arrest happened after the girl's grandfather said she was abducted and pressured into the accusation.
Tirkey was caught near Jonha Falls in Ranchi, and another minor was also taken into custody. Police are still looking for a second suspect, content creator Abhishek Bharti.
Commissions seek reports on Bhushan Bara
The whole situation started when the girl, who worked as a domestic helper, accused MLA Bara of rape back in August, saying it led to pregnancy and miscarriage.
An FIR was filed against Bara under POCSO and the Juvenile Justice Act on November 13.
After claims that she'd been forced to make these accusations came up, police booked Tirkey and Bharti too.
Now, both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes have asked Jharkhand authorities for reports on all sides of this complicated case.