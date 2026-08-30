Dindigul milk van kills 4 children, driver Saravana Kumar arrested
India
A heartbreaking accident in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, saw four young children lose their lives after a milk van lost control and hit them while they were playing near the roadside.
The driver, Saravana Kumar from Kurunthampatti, was arrested soon after.
Victims named, van seized, case filed
The children, Yogavarshini (11), her sister Ananya (six), Dhanusri (five), and Mosikaran (six), were all relatives of Anjammal, who was nearby tending goats.
She collapsed in shock and was taken for treatment.
Locals helped get the children's bodies to the hospital, and police have seized the van and filed a case against Kumar.