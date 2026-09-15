Dinesh Sharma sworn in as Andaman and Nicobar lieutenant governor
India
Dinesh Sharma, who was once the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, just took the oath as the new lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.
The ceremony happened at Lok Niwas in Sri Vijaya Puram, with Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge leading the proceedings.
Dinesh Sharma succeeds Admiral DK Joshi
Sharma steps into this role after Admiral DK Joshi (retired), who had been lieutenant governor since 2017.
Known for his background in education, science and tech, and local governance, as well as a stint as Lucknow's mayor, Sharma brings a lot of experience to the table.