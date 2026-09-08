Dinesh Trivedi meets Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on water sharing
India
India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, had his first official sit-down with Bangladeshi President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The big focus? Both sides want to sort out outstanding issues through open conversation, especially tricky topics like sharing water from rivers such as the Ganges and Teesta.
Mirza Fakhrul urges fair river solutions
Alamgir called for fair solutions on river water sharing, saying it would build trust between the countries.
Trivedi responded that India is taking positive steps on this front.
Both leaders emphasized their countries' strong cultural ties and shared hopes for more collaboration built on respect and equality.