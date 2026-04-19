Dinesh Trivedi named India's Bangladesh high commissioner replacing Pranay Verma

Trivedi takes charge amid India-Bangladesh tensions

Trivedi steps in at a tense time: India and Bangladesh have had a rocky patch lately, especially after political tensions involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and incidents of sectarian violence.

With his long political career (including a stint as railways minister and switching from Trinamool Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party), Trivedi is expected to help steer relations back on track using his experience.