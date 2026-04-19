Dinesh Trivedi named India's Bangladesh high commissioner replacing Pranay Verma
Dinesh Trivedi, former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has just been named India's high commissioner to Bangladesh.
He takes over from Pranay Verma, who is moving on to represent India in the European Union.
The move signals India's focus on bringing political know-how into its key diplomatic roles with neighbors.
Trivedi takes charge amid India-Bangladesh tensions
Trivedi steps in at a tense time: India and Bangladesh have had a rocky patch lately, especially after political tensions involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and incidents of sectarian violence.
With his long political career (including a stint as railways minister and switching from Trinamool Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party), Trivedi is expected to help steer relations back on track using his experience.