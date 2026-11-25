Dipan Halder booked under POCSO for allegedly assaulting 17-year-old daughter
A father from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter for the past year.
The case came to light when the girl's younger sister spoke up to their maternal grandmother and maternal aunt, who then filed a police complaint.
Authorities have booked the father, Dipan Halder, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Younger daughter confided to family members
With their mother gone for nearly eight years, only Halder and his two daughters lived at home.
According to the complaint, he used threats and violence to silence his older daughter.
After noticing her sister's distress, the younger daughter confided in family members.
Acting on the complaint, police arrested Halder following the complaint, and he was scheduled to be produced before the Barasat court as investigations continue.