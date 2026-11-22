Dipesh Rastogi arrested in Dombivli for torching ex-girlfriend's apartment
In Dombivli, Dipesh Rastogi was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's apartment while she and her parents were inside.
Thankfully, everyone got out safely and managed to control the flames.
The incident happened after Rastogi struggled to accept their breakup.
Rastogi poured gasoline at ex-girlfriend's door
Rastogi and the woman had been together for about seven to eight years before she ended things.
Unable to move on, he reportedly poured gasoline at her door and started the fire.
Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde confirmed his arrest.
Rastogi will stay in custody until November 24 as police continue investigating what led up to this act.