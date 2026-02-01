Disabled man rapes daughter, niece for years; plays loud videos India Feb 01, 2026

In Rajkot's Upleta, a physically disabled man has been arrested for repeatedly raping his 19-year-old daughter and his 17-year-old niece.

The abuse began when his daughter was just 15, after her mother became bedridden with cancer. It continued for four years until she managed to escape home.

When police found her after a missing person report, she shared details of the assaults and how her father tried to hide them by playing loud videos.