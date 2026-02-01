Disabled man rapes daughter, niece for years; plays loud videos
In Rajkot's Upleta, a physically disabled man has been arrested for repeatedly raping his 19-year-old daughter and his 17-year-old niece.
The abuse began when his daughter was just 15, after her mother became bedridden with cancer. It continued for four years until she managed to escape home.
When police found her after a missing person report, she shared details of the assaults and how her father tried to hide them by playing loud videos.
Accused has confessed, FIR filed
Police also discovered the man had abused his niece over seven years. She's now receiving counseling before giving her statement.
The accused has confessed, and an FIR under rape and POCSO Act has been filed at Upleta station.
Investigators have collected evidence from the scene for forensic tests, while local authorities are helping the accused's wife with medical care.
Police have coordinated with health authorities to ensure the accused's bedridden wife receives treatment as the case continues to unfold.