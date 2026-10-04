Disha students demand action over Vivek Bhagat sexual assault accusation
India
On Sunday, students from the Disha Students Organisation gathered at Hyderabad's People's Plaza, demanding action against Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female journalist.
The protest gradually became a rallying point for bigger conversations around police misconduct, patriarchy, and the ongoing fight for women's justice.
Protesters say campaign fails women's safety
Protesters voiced frustration that government campaigns like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" aren't translating into real safety for women.
Sreeja from Disha said women still feel unsafe despite all the talk.
Another speaker, Hari, highlighted that equality before the law (guaranteed by Article 14) isn't being upheld when police fail to protect women.