'Disregard for SC's order': Prayagraj Mela Authority notices Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, known as the 46th Jyotirmath Shankaracharya, has been served a notice by the Prayagraj Mela Authority for allegedly ignoring a Supreme Court order by using the "Shankaracharya" title.
Things got tense after his chariot procession was stopped during the Magh Mela on Mauni Amavasya — he refused to get down when asked for crowd safety, leading to a three-hour jam with huge crowds at Sangam.
The Mela Authority's notice is dated January 19, 2026.
Why this notice matters
The notice points to a 2022 Supreme Court order and asks Saraswati to explain within 24 hours why he's still using "Shankaracharya" before his name.
Right now, a legal case is pending that bars anyone from being officially recognized as Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya until it's settled.
Saraswati's reaction and past controversies
Saraswati says he's being singled out since Puri Shankaracharya camps haven't received similar notices.
He says he sat in protest, giving up food and water and demanding an apology from authorities, but he has also said he was "neither on a hunger strike nor staging a dharna."
He also has a history of bold statements—like criticizing the Ram Temple consecration and has been linked to controversies following last year's (2025) stampede during the Kumbh Mela.