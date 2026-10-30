District Collector Sumit Kumar targets 150 spots to protect elephants
India
Since 2015, electrocution has caused nearly two-thirds of elephant deaths in Chittoor district: 32 out of 49.
District Collector Sumit Kumar says they're now targeting 150 spots with risky, low-hanging power lines to help protect the area's elephants.
Both the Forest Department and APSPDCL are teaming up to get this done within a month.
Survey flags 1,166 risky electrical sites
A recent survey flagged 1,166 electrical sites across five forest ranges that could harm wildlife, with 484 locations having power lines at a height of six feet or below.
Just this year, five elephants died from electric shocks linked to illegal snares and faulty power lines.
Efforts are also underway to raise and insulate power lines, fence transformers, separate agricultural feeders, and intensify inspections.