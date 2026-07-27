District Magistrate orders onion, garlic ban for Meerut Kanwar Yatra
Meerut is getting ready for the Kanwar Yatra with some serious ground rules.
Hotels, dhabas, and restaurants on the yatra route have to serve food without onion or garlic, thanks to orders from District Magistrate VK Singh.
Meat and liquor shops along the way will either shut down or be completely covered so that their signboards are not visible.
Officials step up yatra safety preparations
Police are stepping up monitoring on all routes and camps, keeping an eye out for anything suspicious, especially since Senior Superintendent Avinash Pandey wants everyone alert to keep things peaceful.
DJs and oversized Kanwars (over 12 feet high or 10 feet wide) need fixing before moving forward.
Forest officials are also prepping camps to handle any snake appearances due to the monsoon, while authorities will scan QR codes at shops to keep everything running smoothly.