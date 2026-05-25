'Divorced daughter better than...dead': MP government in Twisha Sharma case 

The Madhya Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday during the hearing of Twisha Sharma's death case that there is one moral for parents: having a divorced daughter is better than a dead one. "One thing is clear that girl has lost her life. Whether it's suicide or anything else... For parents, the moral is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

Judicial oversight Supreme Court orders CBI probe into case The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, took cognizance of the case on Saturday. On Monday, the bench asked the State if the investigation can be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SG Mehta confirmed that the CBI will take over the probe and administrative steps will be taken immediately.

Emotional impact 'Unnatural death case...': SC bench's observations During the hearing, the court acknowledged the emotional trauma faced by Sharma's family. "The kind of agony it causes to family and near and dear ones, we all have sympathy," the court said. However, it emphasized following legal procedures and urged public faith in CBI as a premier investigation agency. The Chief Justice also expressed concern over media coverage potentially prejudicing ongoing investigations, appealing for restraint in reporting statements from the victim's family or accused parties.

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Investigation scrutiny Suo motu taken over reports of initial investigation bias The case was taken suo motu after reports suggested possible bias in initial investigations due to the professional backgrounds of those involved. Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, is a practicing advocate and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a former district judge. The bench said it was pained by the narrative built around the investigation. "The question was whether undue influence can be exercised in an investigation," it said.

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