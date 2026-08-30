Divya Mittal steps down from UP IAS after 13 years
Divya Mittal, a 2013 batch IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, has stepped down after 13 years of service.
She announced her decision on August 30, 2026, calling her journey "unforgettable" in a heartfelt post on X.
Mittal talked about starting out with humble roots, studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, working in London, and then returning to India to serve.
Mittal secured land rights, brought water
Mittal shared that standing up for justice and facing tough challenges shaped her career, especially during postings in Deoria and Mirzapur.
She helped the family secure land rights and brought water to the village. One moment she cherished was an elderly woman blessing her when water finally reached her village for the first time.
Mittal thanked colleagues and citizens for their trust, saying the love and lessons from her service will always stay with her.