Divya Tyagi woke to semi-naked man at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala
Divya Tyagi from Noida says her luxury stay at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala turned unsettling when a semi-naked stranger reached the doorstep of her private villa early in the morning on July 7.
She shared on Instagram that she woke up to loud knocks and was terrified to find an unknown man near her room, even though the resort costs 80,000 rupees a night.
Viral video raises hotel safety concerns
Tyagi's videos quickly went viral, with many people online questioning how someone could get so close despite high-end security.
Her husband found the intruder, who seemed confused and possibly under the influence of drugs, outside their villa before hotel staff finally removed him.
The Hyatt Regency has not commented yet, but the incident has definitely got folks talking about guest safety at luxury hotels.