Diwali 2025: When to celebrate, significance, and more

It all starts with Dhanteras (October 18), a day for wishing wealth and good luck. Choti Diwali (October 20) marks the defeat of evil. The big night—Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja (October 21)—is when people pray for prosperity and wisdom. Govardhan Puja (October 22) honors nature's gifts, and Bhai Dooj (October 23) wraps things up by celebrating sibling bonds.

More than just a festival

Beyond sweets and sparkles, Diwali is about hope—welcoming Goddess Lakshmi for blessings and lighting lamps to push away negativity.

It's a time that brings people together across cultures to celebrate new beginnings and good vibes everywhere.