Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede incident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial inquiry into the deadly stampede at actor-politician Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur. The probe will be headed by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. The tragic incident left at least 39 dead and nearly 100 injured as the crowd swelled to an estimated 27,000 people, far exceeding the expected turnout of 10,000.

Career highlights Who is Justice Jagadeesan Justice Jagadeesan, who served as a puisne judge at the Madras High Court from 2009 to 2015, has headed several high-profile Commissions of Inquiry in Tamil Nadu. She was also part of a bench that cleared Chennai Police in February 2015 for alleged fake encounters. Notably, she investigated the violence after anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018 and probed cases related to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's wealth.

Relief and promise ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede and ₹1 lakh for those injured. He called the incident "unprecedented" in Tamil Nadu's political history and promised strict action once facts are established. The Chief Minister visited the injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur late Saturday night, paying tribute to the victims.