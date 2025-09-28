IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai , Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts on Sunday. The alert will remain in effect until Monday morning due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas. Parts of Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday under a yellow alert. Colaba recorded 54mm of rain while Santacruz received 12mm in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall update 'Orange' alert for several districts This September, Mumbai has recorded 445mm of rainfall so far, which is much higher than the normal monthly average of 380mm. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Nanded, Latur, Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Dharashiv districts on Saturday. Incessant rains have battered Marathwada since September 20, leading to large-scale damage and distress to farmers.

Relief efforts Complete loan waiver demanded by Thackeray The Maharashtra government is disbursing funds to flood-affected farmers and aims to ensure they receive relief money before Diwali, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers in light of the crop damage due to heavy rains. He also called for a special legislative session to discuss the issue.

Disaster response NDRF on high alert in Mumbai, Thane The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on high alert in Mumbai and Thane. Six teams have been deployed across Maharashtra for immediate relief operations. Two teams each are stationed in Solapur and Dharashiv, while one team each is present in Beed and Latur districts. The IMD has warned of possible inundation of low-lying areas and flash floods due to heavy rainfall.