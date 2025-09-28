Next Article
Karur stampede probe: TN CM Stalin appoints retired judge
India
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has brought in retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the deadly stampede at actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur.
The tragedy, which happened recently, left 39 people dead and nearly 100 injured.
Justice Jagadeesan is known for leading the inquiry into the 2018 Tuticorin anti-Sterlite protest.
More than expected number of people showed up
The stampede happened after around 27,000 people showed up—way more than the expected 10,000.
Things got worse when TVK announced Vijay's early arrival on social media, but he arrived hours late.
With limited resources and people waiting in the sun for hours, videos even showed Vijay handing out water to fainted fans.