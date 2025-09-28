Next Article
Goa's weather: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain
India
Goa's been hit with heavy rain since Friday, and the IMD has put out a yellow alert through October 1.
Expect more downpours, strong coastal winds up to 60km/h, and squally weather.
Fishermen are advised to stay off the water
Goa's already seen over 3,000mm of rain this monsoon, with some areas like Dharbandora and Sanguem topping 4,000mm.
The IMD is urging fishermen to stay off the water because of rough seas and gusty winds.
If you're in Goa or have plans there, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.