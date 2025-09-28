Goa's weather: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain

Fishermen are advised to stay off the water

Goa's already seen over 3,000mm of rain this monsoon, with some areas like Dharbandora and Sanguem topping 4,000mm.

The IMD is urging fishermen to stay off the water because of rough seas and gusty winds.

If you're in Goa or have plans there, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.