Mary Kom's Faridabad residence burgled, valuables worth several lakhs stolen
What's the story
The residence of Indian boxing legend Mary Kom in Faridabad was burgled on September 24. The two-story bungalow, Ibeneser Inn in Sector 46, had been locked for several days when unknown miscreants broke in and stole valuables worth several lakhs. The incident was discovered by neighbors who alerted the authorities while Kom was attending a marathon event in Sohra, Meghalaya.
Investigation underway
Thieves seen in CCTV footage
CCTV footage from the night of the incident shows suspicious individuals carrying items, including a television set, and other valuables from Mary Kom's home. The footage is currently under review by authorities. The six-time world champion boxer expressed her shock and concern over the incident, saying she was scared and nervous as she was supposed to return to Delhi soon.
Ongoing probe
Case registered, teams formed
Mary Kom said she would know the full extent of the loss only after returning home. "CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things," she said. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into this high-profile burglary. Faridabad Police have formed six teams to nab those involved in this crime, with efforts now focused on recovering stolen property and apprehending suspects.