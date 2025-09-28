Mary Kom's Faridabad residence burgled, valuables worth several lakhs stolen

CCTV footage from the night of the incident shows suspicious individuals carrying items, including a television set, and other valuables from Mary Kom's home. The footage is currently under review by authorities. The six-time world champion boxer expressed her shock and concern over the incident, saying she was scared and nervous as she was supposed to return to Delhi soon.

Ongoing probe

Case registered, teams formed

Mary Kom said she would know the full extent of the loss only after returning home. "CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things," she said. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into this high-profile burglary. Faridabad Police have formed six teams to nab those involved in this crime, with efforts now focused on recovering stolen property and apprehending suspects.