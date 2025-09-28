Mumbai: Heavy rain delays local trains; red alert issued

Colaba sees most rain; neighboring districts also under red alert

Colaba saw the most rain at 120.8mm, with Santacruz not far behind at 83.8mm by Sunday morning. Juhu and Bandra also got drenched.

IMD says to expect more "heavy to very heavy rainfall," thunderstorms, and winds up to 50km/h through the day.

A high tide around 2:55pm could mean waterlogging in low-lying spots, but a low tide later may help clear things out.

Neighboring districts like Raigad, Thane, and Palghar are also under red alert for similar conditions today.