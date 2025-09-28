Vijay's rally stampede: TN CM calls for judicial probe

Main focus on crowd management

The main focus is on crowd management—27,000 fans showed up but only 500 police were there to handle things.

Police chief G Venkataraman pointed out serious lapses in crowd control.

Vijay's late arrival and an early social media announcement made things worse, with fans waiting for hours in tough conditions.

CM Stalin has promised financial help for victims' families and said the inquiry aims to prevent something like this from happening again.