Vijay's rally stampede: TN CM calls for judicial probe
After a heartbreaking stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, which left 39 people dead and nearly 100 injured, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a judicial probe.
The investigation, led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, will dig into what went wrong that day and why the tragedy happened.
Main focus on crowd management
The main focus is on crowd management—27,000 fans showed up but only 500 police were there to handle things.
Police chief G Venkataraman pointed out serious lapses in crowd control.
Vijay's late arrival and an early social media announcement made things worse, with fans waiting for hours in tough conditions.
CM Stalin has promised financial help for victims' families and said the inquiry aims to prevent something like this from happening again.