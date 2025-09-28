Godman accused of sexually harassing 17 women arrested in Agra

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and the director of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, has been arrested in Agra . He was on the run for 50 days after being accused of sexually harassing 17 women at the management institute. The arrest took place at Hotel First in Taj Ganj around 3:30am.

Charges filed Allegations include lewd messages, abusive language The allegations against Saraswati include using abusive language, sending lewd text messages, and forced physical contact. The complaints were first received by the management of Sri Sharada Institute from an alumnus alleging sexual harassment by Saraswati. An email from a Group Captain in the Air Force Directorate of Education further complained about threats and offensive messages sent by him.

Student allegations Students claimed he installed cameras in their hostel The students, who were on scholarships in the economically weaker sections category, claimed they were introduced to Saraswati by wardens at the institute. They alleged he lured them with offers of free foreign trips and secretly installed cameras in their hostel. Following these accusations, the ashram administration expelled Saraswati from his position. The unit he headed was a branch of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri, South India.