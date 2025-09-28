Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: Swing at Navratri fair breaks down, no injuries
India
A manually operated swing broke down at the crowded Navratri fair in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, causing a brief panic.
The ride's hook snapped near the Khandera Dham temple, but thanks to quick action from police and locals, everyone was evacuated safely and no one got hurt.
Safety checks needed before rides
The faulty manually operated swing was quickly taken out to keep things running smoothly at the popular event, which draws huge crowds during Navratri.
Incidents like this—and past accidents in Madhya Pradesh—are a reminder that better safety checks are needed so everyone can enjoy the fair worry-free next time.