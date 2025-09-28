UP: Boy (14) killed over food argument at wedding India Sep 28, 2025

At a wedding in Aher village, Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after an argument over serving food turned violent on the night of September 26, 2024.

The boy, attending with his cousin, got into a disagreement with Naseem—who was allegedly drunk—when he couldn't provide the food item Naseem wanted.

Things escalated quickly and Naseem, along with three others, assaulted the boy. Sadly, he was declared dead when brought to the hospital.