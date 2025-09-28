Next Article
UP: Boy (14) killed over food argument at wedding
India
At a wedding in Aher village, Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after an argument over serving food turned violent on the night of September 26, 2024.
The boy, attending with his cousin, got into a disagreement with Naseem—who was allegedly drunk—when he couldn't provide the food item Naseem wanted.
Things escalated quickly and Naseem, along with three others, assaulted the boy. Sadly, he was declared dead when brought to the hospital.
Naseem arrested, 3 other suspects missing
Police registered a murder case on September 27, 2024 and arrested Naseem at the scene thanks to guests stepping in.
However, three other suspects are still missing.
SHO Sanjay Shukla confirmed that efforts are underway to track down everyone involved.