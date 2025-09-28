'Epicentre of global terrorism': Jaishankar's Pakistan jibe at UN
India and Pakistan are clashing again at the United Nations.
On September 27, 2024, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar gave a speech calling a "neighbor" an "epicenter of global terrorism"—a clear reference to Pakistan, though he didn't name names.
Pakistan fired back, accusing India of trying to tarnish its image.
But India's UN representative Rentala Srinivas responded, highlighting Pakistan's "longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism" and calling it a menace to the world.
India calls for united global action against state-sponsored terror
India says Pakistan's links to terrorism are a worldwide problem and wants the international community to take this seriously.
Jaishankar pushed for stronger action against state-backed terrorism—like cutting off funding and sanctioning supporters—and pointed out that several Pakistani nationals are on UN terrorist lists.
India is urging countries everywhere to work together against state-sponsored terror and says it's committed to leading that fight.