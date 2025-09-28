Next Article
Mizoram's oldest person dies at 108
India
Lalneihsangi, lovingly called "Pi Buangi," passed away on Saturday at the age of 108 due to age-related ailments.
Recognized just this month as Mizoram's oldest person by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii, her funeral will be held Sunday at her home in Aizawl's Khatla neighborhood.
Lalneihsangi was awarded 'Women of Substance' in 2022
Born in Venghlui, she celebrated her 108th birthday this April.
Lalneihsangi was the first Mizo to work at a rehabilitation center—serving girls in Kolkata—and received the "Women of Substance" Award in 2022 for her contributions.