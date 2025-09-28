Mizoram's oldest person dies at 108 India Sep 28, 2025

Lalneihsangi, lovingly called "Pi Buangi," passed away on Saturday at the age of 108 due to age-related ailments.

Recognized just this month as Mizoram's oldest person by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii, her funeral will be held Sunday at her home in Aizawl's Khatla neighborhood.