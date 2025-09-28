Durga Puja 2025: Significance, rituals, and celebrations of Maha Saptami

Know the rituals and celebrations

The day begins with Nabapatrika Puja, where devotees worship nine plants as symbols of Durga's power.

There's also Shodashopachara Puja with flowers, incense, and sweets offered to the Goddess.

In places like West Bengal and Assam, expect lively processions, drum beats (dhak), and big community gatherings that bring everyone together for this special occasion.