Durga Puja 2025: Significance, rituals, and celebrations of Maha Saptami
Maha Saptami, a major day in the Durga Puja festival, is coming up on September 29, 2025.
This day kicks off the main celebrations and marks the start of Maa Durga's legendary battle against Mahishasura—a classic story of good defeating evil.
Know the rituals and celebrations
The day begins with Nabapatrika Puja, where devotees worship nine plants as symbols of Durga's power.
There's also Shodashopachara Puja with flowers, incense, and sweets offered to the Goddess.
In places like West Bengal and Assam, expect lively processions, drum beats (dhak), and big community gatherings that bring everyone together for this special occasion.